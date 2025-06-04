Bridlington RNLI is appealing for new inshore lifeboat crew volunteers

The Bridlington station operates both inshore and all-weather lifeboats. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

The Bridlington RNLI team is looking for volunteers to join its inshore lifeboat crew.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “Do you live local to RNLI Bridlington?

“Do you want to help your community and can volunteer your time, especially during normal working hours?

“We are looking for new Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) volunteer crew to strengthen our crew and help ‘save lives at sea’.

“The role will help us ensure that our lifeboats are in a state of permanent readiness and crewing the lifeboat on service and exercise, under the command of the Helm.”

What you will be doing

•Undertake training and maintain competence under the competency framework as necessary to fulfil the role of crew member

•Be on call for lifeboat ‘shouts’

•Attend exercises

•Contribute to the overall upkeep of the station, lifeboats and equipment

Over its 200-year history, Bridlington Lifeboat Station crew have been presented with more than 50 awards for gallantry, the latest in 2004.

The Bridlington station operates both inshore and all-weather lifeboats.

The Lifeboat Crew are all volunteers, headed up by the Lifeboat Operations Manager and Deputy Launching Authorities and supported by a Shore Crew team.

All boat and shore crew follow the RNLI’s national Competency Based Training Scheme and respond to pagers when there is a request to launch the lifeboats. The wider team includes volunteer fundraisers, shop volunteers and water safety volunteers.

Go to www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats for more information.