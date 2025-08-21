The volunteer will conduct guided tours of the station. Photo: Richard Ponter

There is currently an opportunity to join the Bridlington RNLI team as a Lifeboat Visits Team Member volunteer.

The role would see the volunteer conduct guided tours of the station, while highlighting the work of the RNLI and delivering water safer advice.

A spokesperson said: “Volunteering as a member of the Lifeboat Visits Team and being part of the RNLI’s Bridlington lifeboat station is an important role within the charity as we aim to save the lives of people of all age groups through our fantastic visits programme.

"The volunteer will promote the work of the lifeboat station to the local community and visitors, help raise vital funds and save lives at sea by sharing key water safety messages.

Volunteers are very important to the RNLI. Photo: Richard Ponter

"If you would like to give inspiring guided tours of the lifeboat station to visitors, including groups of young people and adults, create a welcoming and friendly environment within the station, and ensure key RNLI messages are communicated to members of the public, this could be you.”

Go to tinyurl.com/3bf6csyk to find out more about the role.