The Bridlington RNLI lifeboat.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is issuing a safety warning ahead of the May Bank Holiday.

With temperatures hitting the mid-20s this week, the coast is set to be extremely busy.

Temperatures are expected to cool as we head into the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, but the lifesaving charity expects to still see an increase in visitors at the coast.

For those who find themselves in trouble in the water, the charity is encouraging them to use the Float to Live technique to help ensure they stay safe. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Nick Ayers RNLI, regional water safety lead, said: "We are expecting the coast to be extremely busy with this burst of warm weather. We want everyone to enjoy being around the water, but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency.

"Always visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.

"Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help to or swim to safety if you can. In an emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Bridlington RNLI added: "When walking around the coast remember to check the tide times, carry a means for calling for help, ideally in a waterproof pouch and keep dogs on leads. Avoid taking pictures on cliff edges too and stay safe by not jumping into cold water from rocks or piers (tombstoning).”

Go to tinyurl.com/5y3f2k5h to see the RNLI water safety video.