Bridlington RNLI trio earn praise after passing key assessments
The pass-outs took place during a recent scheduled exercise.
A spokesperson said: “The Tier 2 pass-out is a comprehensive evaluation that tests every essential skill required to operate an inshore lifeboat, including collision avoidance regulations, and basic navigation to tasks such as helming the lifeboat during a man overboard scenario.
"The assessments ensures that crew members are fully prepared for the challenges they may face.
"In addition to these advanced competencies, candidates must also demonstrate they have retained the skills from their Tier 1 pass-out, including anchoring, towing, and seamanship.
"To add to the last few days of pass outs, Bridlington RNLI station mechanic AJ Shepherd has also passed out as an ILB navigator.
"The role of ILB Navigator was introduced at the beginning of 2024, as part of the RNLI's new Operational Competency Framework that went live around the same time.
"Bridlington RNLI’s weekly training exercises focus on teamwork, technical competence and safe operating procedures, with every crew member following a structured programme of competence-based training and assessment.”