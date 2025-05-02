Bridlington RNLI's Aleks Lurans and AJ Shepherd. Photo courtesy of Mike Milner/RNLI

Bridlington RNLI’s crew has proudly congratulated volunteers Kristina Batalina, Aleks Lurans and Mike Patrick after they successfully passed their Tier 2 Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) assessments.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pass-outs took place during a recent scheduled exercise.

A spokesperson said: “The Tier 2 pass-out is a comprehensive evaluation that tests every essential skill required to operate an inshore lifeboat, including collision avoidance regulations, and basic navigation to tasks such as helming the lifeboat during a man overboard scenario.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The assessments ensures that crew members are fully prepared for the challenges they may face.

RNLI volunteer Kristina Batalina. Photo courtesy of Mike Milner/RNLI

"In addition to these advanced competencies, candidates must also demonstrate they have retained the skills from their Tier 1 pass-out, including anchoring, towing, and seamanship.

"To add to the last few days of pass outs, Bridlington RNLI station mechanic AJ Shepherd has also passed out as an ILB navigator.

"The role of ILB Navigator was introduced at the beginning of 2024, as part of the RNLI's new Operational Competency Framework that went live around the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bridlington RNLI’s weekly training exercises focus on teamwork, technical competence and safe operating procedures, with every crew member following a structured programme of competence-based training and assessment.”