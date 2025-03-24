Bridlington RNLI volunteers welcome Country Style Foods as partner sponsors

Bob Taylor (Bridlington RNLI), Amy Trudgett (Country Style Foods), Mike Milner (Bridlington RNLI) and Neil Higinbotham (Country Style Foods).

Bridlington RNLI has welcomed Country Style Foods as the partner sponsor of Bridlington RNLI for 2025.

The company, which operates on the Carnaby Industrial Estate, has kindly chosen the charity that ‘saves lives at sea’.

It is running several events to raise much needed funds, for Bridlington RNLI, over the year which starts today/tomorrow March 24/25 with a car wash at the Carnaby Site, starting at just £5 per small car.

This will be followed by a sponsored walk and a football tournament to name just a few, further details will be announced throughout the year.

The firm has been a family business, owned by the Wood family, for over 60 years.

Originating in Leeds, where the company still have their headquarters, it has expanded to other towns and cities, including Bridlington where it produces classic artisan breads on an enormous scale.

The company was formed by husband and wife team Tony and Christine Wood in 1961.

HR Assistant Amy Trudgett said: “At Country Style Foods Bridlington, we’re incredibly proud to support the amazing team at RNLI Bridlington, who dedicate their time to keeping our coast safe. Their bravery and commitment deserve all the recognition and support we can give!

"We asked our colleagues to vote for their charity of the year, and RNLI Bridlington was chosen due to our location by the coast, and how near the charity is to many of our colleague’s hearts.”

Bob Taylor, Bridlington RNLI Fundraising volunteer, added: “We are thrilled to be supported by County Style Foods, they are an amazing team with some really great ideas, some ideas that we've never tried before or thought about, but these guys are up for anything, we can't wait to get started on their plans with them.

“Donations are the bread and butter of the RNLI, as a charity that relies on kind donations and, as such, the sponsorship from Country Style Foods is more than welcomed. For example, a drysuit for an Inshore Lifeboat crew member is £805 and a thermal suit costing a further £150.”