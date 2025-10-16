One and two-man tents are needed to help local homeless people.

The Bridlington Salvation Army team, which is based on Wellington Road, has launched an appeal for one and two-man tents to help local homeless people.

As the weather draws in and the nights become colder, the organistaion is hoping Bridlington residents will come forward with the tents, and also sleeping bags.

The team, which has more than 250 individuals attending its OneStop programme, has seen a significant rise in in the number of homeless people in this area.

A spokesperson said: “We run our outreach programme, OneStop, every Monday morning.

“At the moment we have more than 250 individuals on our books and the numbers keep going up.

“In recent months we have helped 31 homeless people with food, showers, clothes washing, sleeping bags and tents.

“We offer a simple breakfast to all who come in through our doors on a Monday as well as practical, emotional and spiritual support.

"We are always in need of sleeping bags and tents at this time of year. We have seen a significant increase in the number of homeless people locally.

"If you have any please contact us and we can arrange either to collect or if you’re able to, to drop off.

“Our food parcels are a significant cost and we rely on charitable donations for much of these.

“Thank you so much!”

Visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/bridlington or email [email protected] if you can help the Salvation Army tent appeal.