A memorial service to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) will take place in Bridlington this Friday (August 15).

At 11.45am, a commemoration service will take place at the War Memorial on Wellington Road (YO15 2BG).

The ceremony will include a two-minute silence at noon.

This is part of the national commemorations.

VJ day will be observed nationally during various commemorations across the UK to honor the sacrifices of those who served in the Far East during the war.

A British Legion statement on its website said: “VJ Day marks the anniversary of August 15, 1945 when Japan announced its surrender to the Allied forces.

"The surrender was met with relief and celebration that after six long years the Second World War was finally over.

"While millions took part in parades and street parties, there was also great sadness – the human cost was enormous and many eagerly awaited the safe return of loved ones.

"Over 90,000 British troops were casualties in the war against Japan – 30,000 died and 37,500 were held as prisoners of war.

"For hundreds of thousands of service personnel from Britain and the Commonwealth, it would take many months to be reunited with loved ones, some of whom they hadn’t seen for more than five years.”