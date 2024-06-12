Bridlington Town AFC signs PPA with HDM Energies for solar-powered future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridlington Town AFC, home to the Seasiders, has signed a long-term solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hull-based renewable energy provider HDM Energies.

The agreement, under HDM Energies’ ‘Energy for All’ scheme, will see a 400-panel solar array capable of generating 180 kW fitted on the roof of the stands at the Queensgate stadium in Bridlington. With an estimated annual saving of £42,000, the deal provides Bridlington Town AFC with access to affordable renewable electricity to power their 2,800-capacity stadium at a fixed low-cost rate, offering price certainty and improved energy security for the club.

The installation of the panels is expected to be completed in July, with HDM Energies financing the project and maintaining the panels throughout the 8-year contract. Powered by clean and renewable energy, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for matchday visitors will also be added to the system at no additional cost.

Daniel Rogers, CEO of HDM Energies, said: “It is great to see forward-thinking clubs like Bridlington Town AFC embracing solar to power their stadiums. We are thrilled to be able to facilitate panels for a local club through our Energy for All scheme, ensuring they can continue to enjoy affordable electricity bills and clean energy for many years to come.”

