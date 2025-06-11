Bridlington u3a to host open day at the Spa
The event, which takes place on Monday, June 23, between 10am and noon, provides an opportunity to see what the u3a is all about.
A spokesperson said: “There will be lots of groups demonstrating what they have been doing throughout the year.
"Are you no longer in full-time employment and want access to over 90 interest groups for only £13 a year? Then the u3a is for you!
"Come along and see what they have to offer. Entry to the open day is free.
"Subject to her availability, the event will be opened by the new Bridlington Mayor Angela Walker and her consort Graham.
"A raffle will be available and refreshments can be purchased from the Spa cafe.”