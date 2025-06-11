The open day provides an opportunity to see what the u3a is all about.

The ever-popular Bridlington u3a group is set to held an open day at the Bridlington Spa.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which takes place on Monday, June 23, between 10am and noon, provides an opportunity to see what the u3a is all about.

A spokesperson said: “There will be lots of groups demonstrating what they have been doing throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Are you no longer in full-time employment and want access to over 90 interest groups for only £13 a year? Then the u3a is for you!

"Come along and see what they have to offer. Entry to the open day is free.

"Subject to her availability, the event will be opened by the new Bridlington Mayor Angela Walker and her consort Graham.

"A raffle will be available and refreshments can be purchased from the Spa cafe.”