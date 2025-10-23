Luke Glover is pictured with his medal after completing the Yorkshire Marathon.

A Bridlington man has raised more than £1,500 for Alzheimer’s Research UK after completing the Yorkshire Marathon in honour of his sister, who is living with a rare inherited form of dementia and is cared for at Beechwood Care Centre in the town.

Luke Glover took on the challenge to raise awareness of Familial Alzheimer’s Disease (FAD), a genetic condition that claimed his father’s life and now affects his sister.

His efforts have helped shine a light on this little-known form of dementia, which accounts for less than 1% of all Alzheimer’s cases.

Luke said: “When I was 11, my dad passed away from a rare form of dementia called Familial Alzheimer’s Disease.

"There was a 50% chance I could have inherited the same gene, but a genetic test showed I hadn’t and, unfortunately, my sister did.

"She’s now receiving fantastic care at Beechwood Care Centre and I wanted to do something positive to raise money and awareness for research that might one day help others like her.”

The funds raised will go directly to Alzheimer’s Research UK to support studies into the genetic and biological causes of early-onset dementia.

Sarah Kirk, manager at Beechwood Care Centre, said: “Luke’s story is incredibly moving, and we’re so grateful for the awareness his fundraising has brought to this rare condition. His sister is a wonderful part of our Beechwood community and we all admire Luke’s determination and positivity.

“Our team feel privileged to support her and others living with advanced and complex dementia.

"Seeing the love and commitment of families like Luke’s really highlights what person-centred care is all about. His achievement not only raises vital funds but also helps raise awareness of the specialist care available here in Bridlington.”