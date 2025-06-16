Building society in Bridlington collecting items for East Riding Hygiene Support

Colleagues at Bridlington’s branch of Yorkshire Building Society are collecting toiletries and hygiene products to support a local charity.

The society’s branch on Prospect Street in Bridlington, has become an official donation station for East Riding Hygiene Support. The items collected will be distributed through the charity’s support network.

East Riding Hygiene Support aims to prevent and relieve hygiene poverty in the East Riding area.

Tracey Ibbotson, Customer Consultant at the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support East Riding Hygiene Support in our community in the Bridlington and East Riding area and we really want to help make a difference to those that are in need with our collection station.

“Items can be dropped off at the Bridlington branch until 31st August 2025 and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

The collection will be running until 31st August 2025 and hygiene items and toiletries can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 2.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 2.30pm on a Wednesday.

If you would like to support East Riding Hygiene Support then please email [email protected] for more information.