Local businesses, community groups, and organisations are being asked to join this year’s fabulous Bridlington Pride parade.

Organisers of the event are looking for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the day, and will be holding fundraising events in the build-up to the big day. They are also hoping people will host stalls at the event and are looking for other sponsors. Donna Walker, co chairperson at Bridlington Pride, said: “As always, we’re still looking for sponsors to help make this our best event yet, and would encourage businesses and organisations to get in touch, to see what opportunities are available. "We are looking for volunteers and stalls as well. We are looking for sponsors for the acts on the day, or the parade as we have yet to sign up a business for these elements. “We have an event sponsor this year, which is a first for us. Haven has kindly decided to support us, and we are very grateful for its backing. “Businesses have the chance to sponsor the various rooms, Salon Prisma will sponsor the main room. They are supporting us again. “We were so happy when Haven said they would like to sponsor the event and now we are looking forward to creating another day to remember.” Bridlington Pride promotes equality and diversity for the public benefit and in particular the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity of those living in Bridlington and the surrounding areas. Email [email protected] or visit the Bridlington Pride Facebook page to find out more about becoming a volunteer or becoming a sponsor.