Care 24-7's Hybrid fleet fuels a dementia care revolution in Yorkshire and the North East

Yorkshire-based Care 24-7 is driving towards a greener future with the launch of its new hybrid car fleet. This innovative move ensures its dedicated teams can reach clients across Yorkshire and the North East quickly and efficiently while minimising their environmental impact.

Care 24-7 is revolutionising dementia care with a groundbreaking approach. As the first UK company affiliated with The Contented Dementia Trust, they're pioneering the use of the SPECAL method, which treats dementia as a disability and works positively with it.

"We're not just providing care; we're transforming lives," says Karen Thornton, co-founder and Director of Care 24-7. "Our partnership with The Contented Dementia Trust and the launch of our specialised dementia care service, Flourish, demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing a sustainable, dementia specific and fully personalised dementia care. By investing in hybrid cars, we're ensuring we can deliver this exceptional care in an environmentally responsible way."

Rooted in the Community, focused on the Future

Care 24-7 has been a cornerstone of homecare in the community since 2001, providing compassionate and reliable home care services. This deep-rooted local experience, combined with their forward-thinking approach to dementia care and sustainability, makes them a truly unique provider in the region.

What Makes Care 24-7 Different?

· Flourish Respite Care at Home for People Living with Dementia:

A specialised service designed to support individuals with dementia to live fulfilling lives in the comfort of their own homes. It provides respite care for families and caregivers, offering much-needed breaks while ensuring that their loved ones receive the highest quality care.

· The Comfort Plan: Personalised Home Care for All

Personalised in-person care and support packages tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. This includes assistance with daily living activities, medication management, companionship, and specialised dementia care, including assistive technology from Isaac Care.

· Isaac Care Technology: Integration of cutting-edge assistive technology to enhance safety and well-being, including GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and two-way communication.

Why This Matters to Yorkshire and the North East: With dementia rates soaring in these regions, Care 24-7's innovative approach offers a beacon of hope. By combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate, person-centred care, they're empowering individuals with dementia to live fulfilling lives and providing much-needed support for families. This is particularly crucial in areas like Yorkshire and the North East, which are experiencing a growing aging population.

Rory O'Gara, Chief Operating Officer at Servisource, the parent company of Care 24-7, adds, "Care 24-7 continues to set new standards in the home care sector. Their dedication to innovation and client-focused services, particularly their pioneering work in dementia care with the SPECAL method and assistive technology is truly inspiring. The investment in a hybrid fleet further solidifies their position as a leader in sustainable and responsible care."