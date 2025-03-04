Care event at Lavender Fields to support care sector

Established to build relations and partnerships across the care sector, The Yorkshire Care Alliance (YCA) is holding another event partnering charity Dementia Forward.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Scarborough, the YCA have been building relationships across the care sector for over a year, with the goal of ‘working together’ and pulling companies within the sector together for the greater good.

This event will take place at Lavender Fields, a self-sustainable retirement village near York, which has a Dementia Forward Hub based there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YCA Community Membership Manager June Stevenson explains: “We have five goals at the Alliance which are to educate; help recruitment to the sector; support apprenticeships; work together and review technology and AI. All of these have an impact on care, so by working with other care companies we can share best practice and improve all these areas together.

Details of the event.

"Our event next week is open to anyone who works in the sector, and we have a range of talks throughout the day from experts in many different fields.”

The event, which is free to attend, takes place Tuesday, March 11, from 9.30am – 3.30pm, and will include talks from experts covering topics including changes to CQC inspections; early onset dementia; GP integration software; recruitment and apprenticeships in care and Oliver McGowan training.

Companies taking part on the day include CareLineLive; My Employment Passport; GP Connect; Happy Futures Support Specialists; Dementia Forward; the Yorkshire Care Group; the CIA Group; East Riding of Yorkshire Council; PBS Centre of Excellence and Dawn Stott Associates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 50 paces available, on a first come first serve basis, and more information can be found by emailing [email protected], or scan the bar code on the attached image.

June Stephenson added: “We have a packed day planned exploring topical subjects including recruitment, regulatory requirements and how technology can be harnessed to enhance our work, leaving us more time to care. We look forward to welcoming people from across the sector and working together to make improvements and changes for everyone”.