Care home invites community to art exhibition open day

Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington will be opening their doors to the local community for an open day featuring an arts exhibition by local and talented young artist, Megan Clough.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday January 18 our guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, being able to take in the arts exhibition, whilst also having the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Local Artist, Megan said “Throughout the years doing art school I was creating more big scale portrait paintings and sculptures using my imagination as i loved making my originals what's not been done before and not copying over artists. My tutor used to say my work is very realism, gifted with masterpiece talent, unique style and different it reminded them of an greatest artist named Edward Keinholtz, Van Gogh and Ron Mueck, I’m excited to be given the opportunity to share my work with the community.

Ange Dooley-Widd, Acting General Manager at Mallard Court says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day and to also offer Megan a platform to display her work, she’s so incredibly talented and we can’t wait for the local community to see her work. We know that looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Mallard Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”