White Rose Lodge care home in Bridlington has launched a Blue Light Breakfast, welcoming local emergency service workers into the home for a morning of food, conversation, and appreciation.

The inaugural breakfast was launched last month, bringing together local doctors, nurses, police officers, paramedics, and coastguard team members.

Guests were treated to a complimentary breakfast and hot drinks, either enjoyed in the lounge alongside those living at White Rose Lodge, or taken away to enjoy on the go.

The event marked the start of a new monthly tradition, with the care home now set to host a Blue Light Breakfast on the last Wednesday of every month from 8am to 11am.

Those living at the home were eager to take part, welcoming the visitors, sharing their stories, and expressing their gratitude for the vital work carried out by local emergency services.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance mascots, Pilot Percy and Paramedic Polly, also joined the inaugural morning, much to the delight of residents and staff alike.

Nicky Beach, Home Manager at White Rose Lodge, said: “We’re proud to be an active part of our community here in Bridlington, and these Blue Light Breakfasts are our way of saying thank you to the incredible emergency services who dedicate themselves to helping others every day.

“It was wonderful to see how much those living with us enjoyed the morning.

“They especially valued being able to meet and personally thank the individuals who work so hard to keep our community safe. We’re already looking forward to welcoming more of our local heroes at future breakfasts.”