Carers Plus Yorkshire Celebrates 30 Years of Support

Carers Plus Yorkshire is proud to celebrate a major milestone - 30 years of providing vital support to unpaid carers and those facing loneliness or isolation across the region.

Since 1995, the charity has stood beside tens of thousands of unpaid carers, offering advice, advocacy, and life-changing services to help them navigate the challenges of caring for a loved one, friend, or neighbour.

To mark this momentous year, Carers Plus Yorkshire is launching the £30 for 30 campaign - a month-long fundraising initiative inviting the community to get involved and raise £30 through 30 events, activities, and creative challenges throughout June. The aim is to celebrate the charity’s achievements and help secure its impact for the years ahead.

The challenge is simple: raise £30 (or more!) in honour of the charity’s 30th anniversary. Whether it’s through a bake sale, fancy dress day, sponsored silence, or even a silly dare, the campaign encourages everyone - from individuals to schools and workplaces - to get creative, have fun, and raise funds to support local unpaid carers.

Elizabeth McPherson, CEO of Carers Plus Yorkshire, reflected on the milestone: ‘I’m incredibly proud that we’re still going strong and able to support those who need it most. The charity continues to grow, and it’s clear there’s still a real need for what we do.’

Carers Plus Yorkshire is also thrilled to announce a big success for the charity – securing two guaranteed places in the 2026 London Marathon, one of the world’s most iconic running events. These sought-after places have now been filled by two passionate fundraisers who will take on this legendary challenge while raising vital funds and awareness for unpaid carers across North Yorkshire.

For more information on how to get involved, or to support Carers Plus Yorkshire and the £30 for 30 campaign, please contact Alison Cutler on 01723 850155 or visit www.carersplus.net