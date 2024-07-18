Cayton in Bloom awarded National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local community group, Cayton in Bloom, is today celebrating after being awarded £700 in National Lottery funding to support its work. The group, based in Cayton, will use the money to replace the old boat and plants located at the Cayton Bay end of Mill Lane, which is quite literally falling apart, only being held together by the plant roots.

Cayton in Bloom has been running since 2002 and the object of the group is to enhance the appearance of Cayton Parish through: promotion of good practice of private gardeners; actioning planting schemes in public areas; encouraging local businesses and other associations to play their part; involving local institutions.

Irene Hayton [Chairman of Cayton in Bloom], says: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to purchase a replacement boat.

Anyone with a small boat they no longer need/want please get in touch with Cayton in Bloom (Irene: 584085 or Chris 639185) as we now can afford to either pay a small amount for the boat or alternatively will give a donation to a charity of your choice.

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its new strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk