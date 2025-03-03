Celebrities, Reality TV Stars and Firefighters heading to Scarborough for charity football match

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, Stars United FC will face off against the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in a celebrity football match aimed at raising funds for the Ickle Pickles Children’s Charity.

This charity provides essential support to premature and sick new-borns by supplying Neonatal Units across the country with critical equipment, including incubators and breastfeeding pumps. The match will take place at the Scarborough Sports Village Stadium from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM, with turnstiles opening at 1:00 PM.

The event, featuring Pickles Celebrity Football (Stars FC team), will showcase North Yorkshire firefighters competing against a lineup of celebrities from stage and screen, including local TV and Radio presenter and DJ Ryan Swain, stars from Married At First Sight (2024) Alexander Henry and Ross McCarthy, Hollyoaks and former EastEnders actor Jonny Labey, Netflix stars Christy O’Donnell and Margherita Barbieri, Great British Bake Off winner Guiseppe Dell’Anno, and Big Brother contestants Jason Burrill and Sam Chaloner, along with professional boxer and gold medallist Callum Johnson amonst many more on the day.

Additional participants include actor and director Jay Connor, fashion model James Elmore, and Alfreton Town FC player Jake Day. The event will be hosted by Celebs Go Dating duo Saif Ahmed and Louanna Jasmin. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/picklesfootball.

Organiser Jamie Wadlow said the game is played in a Soccer Aid kind of atmosphere and they have now built up their own celebrity team to play in various fundraising matches.

Local star Ryan Swain added "He is thrilled to of been selected to play on the Stars FC team and joked that the team will be in very safe hands with him in goal on the. If you don't believe me simply ask my fiance, I'm such a keeper." He said jokingly. The Ickles Pickles charity is one very close to my families heart as my fiance Sam recently went in to pre term labor with our son which we are expecting in April."

You can join in the fun for this star-studded match, and enjoy a meet and greet, and support a wonderful cause, culminating in a post-match trophy celebration after the game.