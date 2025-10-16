Chair of the Parish Council cuts ribbon at brand new Wetwang showhome

Harron Homes has officially opened the doors to its brand new Naunton showhome at the Chariot’s Keep development in Wetwang, Driffield, with Andrew McCormack, Chair of Wetwang Parish Council, cutting the ribbon to mark the occasion.

Visitors to the event, as well as suppliers and contractors, were the first to step inside the beautifully designed Naunton home, enjoying complimentary refreshments including cakes and coffee. Harron’s expert sales team were also on hand to discuss available homes and the range of purchasing options.

The celebration also brought together Harron’s valued suppliers and subcontractors, whose expertise has been instrumental in bringing Chariot’s Keep to life. Alongside visitors and other staff members, they enjoyed traditional fish and chips on the day, taking a moment to celebrate the quality craftsmanship and collaborative effort that has gone into the development.

Cllr Andrew McCormack said, “It’s a pleasure to officially open the new showhome at Chariot’s Keep. This development was agreed as part of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council local plan, and it will strengthen our community by bringing new families into the village, supporting local schools and amenities, and helping Wetwang to thrive for the future.”

Chair of Parish Council Andrew McCormack and Harron Homes Group Managing Director James Poynor

Cllr McCormack was joined by other village representatives on the day, including his wife Cavell McCormack, Revd Jacqui Tonkin and her husband Geoff Tonkin, Church Warden and Parish Councillor Charlotte Dixon and Chair of the Village Hall and Parish Councillor Nigel Taylor.

The Naunton is a spacious four-bedroom detached property complete with a single garage, showcasing a light-filled living room, a modern kitchen-diner with French doors to the garden, and a practical utility room. Designed for family living, this home balances comfort with style.

Inspired by Wetwang’s rich history, including one of Britain’s most significant Middle Iron Age burial site discoveries, Chariot’s Keep blends modern living with local heritage. The development is ideally situated in the East Riding village of Wetwang, which boasts a vibrant community and easy access to both the Yorkshire coastline and nearby cities such as York and Hull. Residents will also benefit from local events like the popular annual scarecrow festival and the scenic countryside surroundings. Just a 15-minute drive away is Wharram Percy, one of Britain’s oldest and best-preserved medieval villages.

James Poynor, Group Managing Director for Harron Homes, said, “Launching the Naunton showhome at Chariot’s Keep marks an important milestone for Harron in East Yorkshire. We’re committed to building not just quality homes, but communities where people feel proud to live, and we look forward to welcoming many more visitors in the weeks ahead.”

Chariot’s Keep can be found at Beverley Road, Wetwang, Driffield, YO25 9XR. Homes at Chariot’s Keep include two to five-bedroom homes as well as bungalows, with prices starting from £275,000. The Naunton showhome is now available for viewing. For more information, call 01377 310707 or visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/east-yorkshire/chariots-keep.