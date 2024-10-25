Chance for Scarborough organisations and residents to help make town greener
Funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, free courses are being offered online and in-person in Scarborough.
Kate Urwin, from Yorkshire Energy Doctor CIC, says “Most of us are aware that we need to do something to tackle climate change but we don't always know where to start, what to do or how to make it happen. Our workshop will help and inspire residents, organisations and local communities to turn aspirations for environmental initiatives into action, no matter how big or small”.
The Scarborough workshop will run at The Street (Lower Clark Street, YO12 7PW) on Friday 8 November, 10.30am to 2.30pm, and anyone connected to parish or town councils, community buildings, voluntary sector organisations, or community groups, as well as interested residents, are all invited along. It is free and a buffet lunch will be provided.
Kate goes on to say “why wouldn't we want to look at ways to make homes warmer, reduce food waste, cut running costs, improve air quality, enhance areas for wildlife, or repair rather than throw away our household items? There are so many benefits to taking local environmental action so, whatever your area of interest or role in the community, we can help you to make a difference”.
For anyone wanting to book onto a Community Climate Ambassadors course visit bit.ly/northyorkshireclimateambassadors or call Kate on 01757 249100