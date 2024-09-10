Cheers to Denise Horbury, centre, with the Crescent Hotel owner Sadie Shard and, left, her mum Morag

After 47 years, Denise Horbury has taken her last orders, ditched the apron, notebook, pencil and retired from her job at the Crescent Hotel, Scarborough.

The shock of the 77-year-old’s departure has shaken the crockery in its stacks – and brought tears from owner Sadie Shard and her family who help run the hotel.

Denise’s presence, professionalism, her kisses and cuddles for customers were as much a part of the Crescent as its Reflections restaurant.

She knew it was time to retire when one of her great-grandchildren told Denise, who worked seven days a week, that he did not see enough of her.

Denise Horbury with one of the gifts she was given when she retired from the Crescent Hotel

“That brought it home to me more than anything,” she said and is looking forward to spending Christmas Day with the family instead of working.

Denise has two children, Lee and Nicola, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her second husband Brian, who worked for Coastliner, died more than 15 years ago.

Since the pandemic, Denise, who was head of restaurant and staff trainer, had been working long hours over split shifts.

“In the last few months I have not been doing as many hours so retiring has not come as such a shock,” she said.

Denise started bar work as a teenager at Pickwicks in Huntriss Row – now the Dickens Inn – when it was part of the Bernie Inn chain.

She worked there for eight years before moving to the Everley where she stayed for four years. She was also a barmaid at what was 2Bs before going to work for Les Carter at the Crescent.

A few years on and the hotel was bought by Paul Gridley and Denise stayed. “We were known for our carvery and giant Yorkshire puddings. It was a great time," she said.

The Crescent changed hands again more than 10 years ago. “They have been lovely people to work for,” said Denise, who lives on the south side of Scarborough.

She will remain a friend to the Shards who with other gifts presented Denise with a framed set dinner place. She has promised to help in an emergency.

Customers, too, will miss her and her wise philosophy. “I embrace what I have, not what I have lost,” she said.