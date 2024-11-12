Christmas Fair in aid of St. Catherine's Hospice

By Rachael Green
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 13:52 BST

On Saturday 23rd of November B. Bernard and Sons Funeral Directors of Scarborough are hosting a Christmas Fair at The Royal Hotel, St. Nicholas Street, Scarborough in aid of St. Catherine's Hospice and the wonderful work they do in our local community

The fair runs from 10.30am until 3.30pm and promises stalls filled with festive delights and there will be a raffle too. So, if you are in town, please stop by...perhaps pick up a Christm

It's all being held for the amazing St. Catherine's Hospice of Scarborough.

News you can trust since 1882
