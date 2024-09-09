Clairvoyant Dona Bell and Scarborough Lions host successful fundraiser
The Scarborough Lions held an evening of Clairvoyance with Dona Bell at Scalby and Newby Community Hall.
It was very well attended by around 60 people. All proceeds raised went to support local community causes.
Dona Bell has been a long standing supporter of the Scarborough Lions.
In a token of appreciation the Scarborough Lions presented Dona with a framed certificate of appreciation, and a bouquet of flowers. Lion Jackie and Lion president Angie thanked her for her continuing support to help the local community.
In total £843.30 was raised. Thanks to all who supported us.
