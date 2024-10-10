Colleagues in Pickering to give free digital lessons for Get Online Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues in Yorkshire Building Society’s branch in Pickering are running drop-in sessions to help people become more confident when using the internet to celebrate Get Online Week (14-20 October).

The team from Yorkshire Building Society's Pickering branch on Market Place will be on-hand from 10.00am to 2.30pm on Wednesday 16 October to answer people’s questions about using technology to support their needs, show them how they can engage digitally with the Society’s website and app to complement in-branch services, as well as giving support and tips on how to stay safe online. The sessions are open to anyone, not just society members. The team will also be able to talk through any worries or concerns that people might have about managing their money online.

Get Online Week (14-20 October) is the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign. Digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation is behind the week which aims help tens of thousands of people to get online, gain basic digital skills, learn about online safety, and much more, via hundreds of community events all over the country.

Wayne Measor, Director of Retail Distribution and Transformation at Yorkshire Building Society said: “During Get Online Week, our branch colleagues will be on-hand to help people build confidence to be able to use online resources which can complement our in-branch services, stay safe online, or simply to help them live their lives more easily. Digital inclusion is become more and more important but there are many reasons why people might not feel confident when using the internet.

“Helping people to access our services, in a way that best suits them, whether that be face-to-face in our branches, online or via our app, supports our aim to continue to provide real help to our customers and members.”

“Get Online Week provides a wonderful opportunity to pop into our branch to learn how to use the internet easily and safely and talk through any worries or concerns that people might have when it comes to managing money online.” Click here for more information about Get Online Week.