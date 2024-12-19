Collection drive provides vital support to Scarborough foodbanks

Foodbanks in Scarborough have been supported through a collection drive organised by Beyond Housing colleagues. The month-long campaign gathered essential supplies to assist local residents, with donations going to Westway Open Arms and the Gallows Close Centre.

Westway Open Arms is a Christian social action centre that helps individuals and families with food, clothing, and other necessities. The Gallows Close Centre serves as a community hub, providing services and support for residents of the Northstead and Barrowcliff estates.

The drive began with an initial collection of food and household hygiene items by kind hearted Beyond Housing colleagues at their Scarborough office and was further boosted with additional funding from the organisation’s community fund to purchase more much needed food stocks.

Stephanie Lake, Community Partnership & Engagement Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “This initiative, which began as a small act of kindness, has happily grown into a substantial collection of items that will bring some Christmas cheer to some local residents facing food insecurity and isolation.”

BH Community Partnership & Engagement Manager Stephanie Lake (left) handing over the donations

Bernadette Brown, Westway Open Arms Centre Manager, said: “Beyond Housing has a major presence across our community and we would like to thank them for their support and for this amazing donation, especially at this time of year which can prove stressful for many families.”

The donations have now been delivered to Westway Open Arms and the Gallows Close Centre to ensure that local residents have access to much-needed supplies this winter.