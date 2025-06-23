A cheque was presented to Stormy Stan at the end of the evening. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton

A fantastic night at Flamborough Village Hall saw more than £600 raised for the village’s RNLI crew.

Village Stage Charity Concerts presented an event of Irish and Australian stories and music on Saturday, June 21 – with £651.31 collected for the life-saving team.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Performers included, among others the Blarney Brothers, Ben Couper and Aussie Geoff.

The concert raised more than £600. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton

“Well done and thanks to all the performers, Rod Newton for the photos, and to all who attended making it a night to remember.”

Meanwhile, a pair of dedicated fundraisers for the South Landing crew have revealed their fundraising total so far this year.

Clive and Christine Merry said they are happy to say that this year’s fundraising is going very well so far.

A total of £3156.12 has been raised for Flamborough RNLI.

They said: “Many thanks to local Asda and Morrisons stores, as well as their very generous customers.”