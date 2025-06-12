Construction begins on new 426-space multi-storey car park in Bridlington

Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, has officially broken ground on a new multi-storey car park in Bridlington – a key project within the town’s wider regeneration strategy.

Located between Manor Street and Hilderthorpe Road in the town centre, the car park will feature 426 spaces and be owned and operated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The new development will boost accessibility, support local businesses, and play a vital role in driving footfall and economic growth in the Yorkshire seaside town.

With 31 accessible parking bays, six EV charging bays, eight motorcycle bays, and 12 cycle spaces, the development will help to futureproof the area’s parking needs and encourage sustainable transport options.

Designed to make it easier for people to visit, shop, and stay in the area, the facility will also help to alleviate pressure on existing town centre parking.

Architecturally designed with a strong visual identity, the building will incorporate a wave-inspired exterior that reflects its coastal setting.

In preparation for construction, Henry Boot Construction is undertaking demolition and civil engineering works, including the diversion of the existing Gypsey Race River – a key milestone that will enable the project to move forward.

The multi-storey car park forms part of a long-term regeneration strategy for Bridlington, aiming to revitalise the town centre, attract investment, and futureproof local infrastructure.

Lee Powell, Managing Director at Henry Boot Construction, said: “This project is set to be a catalyst for economic, social, and civic growth in Bridlington. By improving access and convenience, the car park will help support local shops and hospitality venues by encouraging more people to spend time and money in the town – making it a more attractive place to live, visit, and do business.

“We’re proud to be delivering a project with such lasting value for the community and to play a meaningful role in supporting the area’s long-term regeneration plans.”

Cllr Anne Handley, Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, added: “I am thrilled that work is finally underway on such a vital piece of infrastructure for the town. This investment is a clear signal of our confidence in Bridlington’s future.

This new multi-storey car park will not only address current parking challenges but also support the town’s regeneration by making it easier for people to visit, shop, and enjoy everything Bridlington has to offer for years to come”.

The project is expected to complete in spring 2026.