Council is providing £300,000 to support local communities
The scheme supports community activities that improve health and well-being, and reduce social isolation, or enhance pride of place and better use of community services.
It is prioritising applications from groups which have not previously received DIFEY grants.
Grants of between £1,500 and £5,000 per group, or up to £10,000 for capital projects are up for grabs.
A wide range of activities can be funded, such as lunch clubs, outdoor and green space activity, and support towards new events and festivals.
Constituted voluntary and community groups, registered charities and town or parish councils are amongst the organisations eligible to apply for funding.
Since 2021, the DIFEY community grant has awarded 361 projects to East Riding community groups, and town and parish councils. More than £800,000 has been awarded, and in 2023-24 over 90,000 people attended projects funded through the scheme.
One group that received a DIFEY grant, is Bridlington U3A – it was awarded £2,953 to run a community information fair at the Bridlington Spa.
The project aimed to reduce social isolation and encourage volunteering in the Bridlington area.
More than 40 local organisations were invited to take part including the police, the council, healthcare providers, financial support services and various volunteering and community groups.
Councillor Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader said “We’re dedicated to helping local communities thrive, and it’s great to see the wide variety of initiatives supported by Do it For East Yorkshire grants.
"I highly recommend interested groups find out how they can get involved with the DIFEY scheme and further support their communities.”
Organisations can find out more about the DIFEY scheme and how to apply at www.doitforeastyorkshire.co.uk/#community-grant
Go to howtodoitforeastyorkshire.org for further information.