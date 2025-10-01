Councillor Rick Arrand to host surgery for Bridlington residents

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 1st Oct 2025, 06:59 BST
Attention all Bridlington Residents! Would you like to speak to a local town councillor or seek guidance about an issue and don’t know where to start?

Bridlington Town Council has organised a drop-in councillor surgery later this month.

The event, which will take place at the council’s headquarters at 2A Marshall Avenue on Wednesday, October 29, will see Councillor Rick Arrand available to meet people.

This is an open, drop-in session where residents can come and chat with a councillor in private and confidentially.

The monthly surgeries are usually held on the last Wednesday of every month.

No appointment is necessary, just turn up between 10am and noon to get common sense advice.

Go to www.facebook.com/BridTownCouncil to find out more about the work of Bridlington Town Council, along with news of forthcoming events and organisations in the Bridlington area.

