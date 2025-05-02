Councillor Thelma Milns to host surgery for residents later this month

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:33 BST
The surgery, which will take place at the council’s headquarters at 2A Marshall Avenue on Wednesday, May 28, will see Councillor Thelma Milns on hand to meet people. Photo courtesy of Bridlington Town CouncilThe surgery, which will take place at the council’s headquarters at 2A Marshall Avenue on Wednesday, May 28, will see Councillor Thelma Milns on hand to meet people. Photo courtesy of Bridlington Town Council
Would you like to speak to a local town councillor, or are you seeking guidance about an issue and don’t know where to start?

Bridlington Town Council is organising a drop-in councillor surgery later this month.

The event, which will take place at the council’s headquarters at 2A Marshall Avenue on Wednesday, May 28, will see Councillor Thelma Milns on hand to meet people.

The monthly surgeries are usually held on the last Wednesday of every month at the town centre venue. The sessions were created to provide a service to the town’s residents.

No appointment is necessary, just turn up between 10am and noon to get common sense advice.

Go to www.facebook.com/BridTownCouncil to find out more about the work of Bridlington Town Council, along with news of various events and organisations in the Bridlington area.

