Councillor Thelma Milns to host surgery for residents later this month
Bridlington Town Council is organising a drop-in councillor surgery later this month.
The event, which will take place at the council’s headquarters at 2A Marshall Avenue on Wednesday, May 28, will see Councillor Thelma Milns on hand to meet people.
The monthly surgeries are usually held on the last Wednesday of every month at the town centre venue. The sessions were created to provide a service to the town’s residents.
No appointment is necessary, just turn up between 10am and noon to get common sense advice.
