Craft Kindness and Connection at Scarborough’s “new Creating for Good” Group

A new community initiative in Scarborough is using creativity to make a difference — one stitch, sketch and handmade item at a time.

Launched by Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind, in partnership with Stephen Joseph Theatre and funded by Stronger Communities, “Creating for Good”, is a welcoming group that brings together local creatives of all kinds to make useful, comforting items for people in need. From Twiddlemuffs for people with dementia to baby blankets for premature babies, washable sanitary pads for those facing period poverty, useful bags for people taken to hospital in emergencies and hand-crafted cards for isolated individuals, every creation is made with care and compassion. The aim is simple but powerful: feel good, while doing good.

“It’s more than just arts and crafts – it’s about community, connection and kindness,” says Anja Davis, the project co-ordinator. “We know that being creative has a positive impact on mental health, and doing something for others brings an even deeper sense of purpose. We know that lots of people want to do positive things for their community but don’t have the time to volunteer week in, week out. With our group, you can come along when you have the time and contribute as much or as little as you’re able!”

The group is open to anyone — whether you're a seasoned crafter, a beginner, or someone simply looking for a warm space to connect and contribute. Materials are provided, and Anja is on hand to support those who want to learn new skills.

In a time where loneliness and isolation are on the rise, “Creating for Good” is a heart-warming reminder of what happens when people come together with kindness at the core. Most sessions are fortnightly on Mondays at the Meeting Point, Stephen Joseph Theatre, from 2pm-3.30pm and 6pm-7.30pm, with occasional sessions at Mind on Huntriss Row. All the dates can be found at swrmind.org.uk/upcoming-events where you can also register to come along. Registration isn’t necessary but for those that do, you’ll get a reminder and notification of any changes of time.

Whether you knit, crochet, draw, sew, want to learn, or simply want to be part of something meaningful — there’s a place for you in “Creating for Good.”

For more information or any questions, email [email protected]