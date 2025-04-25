Maggie, a 15-week-old puppy, tragically broke both her front legs after jumping down from a chair.

A Bridlington man is looking to raise funds for his beloved dog who has suffered a serious injury.

Nathan Mackenzie started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for an operation for his spaniel Maggie.

Maggie, a 15-week-old puppy, tragically broke both her front legs after jumping down from a chair.

She has fractured her elbows, and pressure on her shoulder is causing paralysis due to the injury’s effect on her spinal cord.

Maggie urgently needs emergency surgery to save her life.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said: “Nathan and his family, who are struggling financially, are reaching out for help.

“Maggie provides emotional support for Nathan, who has PTSD, and is his constant companion.”

There has been an overwhelming response to Mr Mackenzie’s appeal, who was looking to raise £4,000.

Thanks to the generosity of 79 donations, the total has been reached.

However, there is still chance to support this cause by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/ez4mk-maggie.

Any extra funds raised will be used to help other people who may not be able to pay for surgery for their pet’s surgery.

Mr Mackenzie said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated towards Maggie’s operation. It is much appreciated.

“We are waiting to hear what we need medication-wise for Maggie, but any extra funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will be used to help other people in this predicament.

"Vets bills can be expensive so it would be great to help people who are also struggling.”

A message on the page, spoken from Maggie’s point of view, said: “I was getting ready to go for my walk with daddy and jumped down from the chair and landed on my front legs in a really bad way.

"My dad rushed over to me straight away and scooped me up and rushed me to the vets.

"I would be extremely grateful for as little or as much as you can afford to help me get this life-saving surgery.”

An update added: “I’m at the hospital now waiting to have my consultation before I go down for surgery.

"My tail is still wagging and eager to say hello to all the other doggies.

"Thank you all so much for your kind donations. It has been hugely appreciated. Please keep looking out for my updates.”