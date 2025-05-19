Andy Clayton sets his Angry Bird kite into the sky. All photos by Richard Ponter.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Bridlington Kite Festival at the weekend (Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 18).

The festival, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, saw some of the world’s impressive inflatable kites above Sewerby cliff top.

Organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Visit East Yorkshire events team, kites of all shapes, sizes and colours were on show to enthrall the public.

The free event also hosted three charity stalls to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Bridlington Sea Cadets.

Bridlington Kite Festival is one of the biggest annual events organised by the council and is held in partnership with The Northern Kite Group.