Cyril could speak to anyone, anywhere, all the time, and was a Bridlington encyclopedia in human form.

Cyril Skinner, who worked at the Bridlington Free Press as a sports reporter, sadly passed away on Sunday (September 28), aged 93.

My name is Phil Hutchinson. I sat beside Cyril for many years, and was just one of a long list of people who were lucky enough to have known him.

First of all, everyone at the Free Press and all the former sports reporters would like to offer their sincere condolences to Cyril’s family.

Our hearts and thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

My phone was pinging throughout the night on Sunday with messages, from former Free Press journalists to sports coaches and members of the public.

All praised his kindness, his generosity of spirit, gentle manner, and the ability to make them feel special.

They mentioned his sharp mind, his eye for detail, and his ability to spot a mistake from a mile off.

He could speak to anyone, anywhere, all the time, and was a Bridlington encyclopedia in human form.

Cyril took great delight in highlighting people’s sporting successes and offered common sense advice to trainee reporters.

He always had time to have a chat and brought an air of calm to our office. He was the most respected reporter in our midst and our contributors loved to talk to him.

Cyril touched hundreds of lives during his life and there will never be anyone quite like him again, a one-off, outstanding person.

All of us will greatly miss him – a true gentleman and a Bridlington legend.