Deaf Awareness Week 6-12th of May
Over the last year, two thirds of people with hearing loss have experienced negative attitudes from others, and more than a quarter report being ignored in public by most people. Then if they miss a conversation first time, millions are being dismissed and are told that it doesn't matter.
Most people don't know how to communicate with deaf people and those with hearing loss, but the RNID want everyone to show that it does matter but visiting their website: www.rnid.org.uk and signing up for communication tips and to view videos on common British Sign Language phrases you can learn and use. You can make small changes, both at work and at home, to show that it does matter.
RNID have lots of information on their website for how those who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus can access support, and how the people closest to them can become more deaf aware.
If you are concerned about your hearing you can either speak to your GP or visit a local high street hearing centre for a hearing test and assessment. Charlwood Hearing Care on Castle Road in Scarborough are holding an Open Week from Monday 13th May offering free appointments for a hearing test and assessment and a discussion on the latest hearing technology that will fit best with your hearing loss, budget and lifestyle. You can find out more information on their website here: www.charlwoodhearing.blogspot.com