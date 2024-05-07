Deaf Awareness Week 6-12th of May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last year, two thirds of people with hearing loss have experienced negative attitudes from others, and more than a quarter report being ignored in public by most people. Then if they miss a conversation first time, millions are being dismissed and are told that it doesn't matter.

Most people don't know how to communicate with deaf people and those with hearing loss, but the RNID want everyone to show that it does matter but visiting their website: www.rnid.org.uk and signing up for communication tips and to view videos on common British Sign Language phrases you can learn and use. You can make small changes, both at work and at home, to show that it does matter.

RNID have lots of information on their website for how those who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus can access support, and how the people closest to them can become more deaf aware.

Get your hearing checked if you are having trouble hearing.