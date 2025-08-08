Didn’t get the A-Level grades? Scarborough students can still have a dream career in animal physiotherapy

Scarborough students receiving their A-level results today may be facing disappointment if university doors don’t open, but one pioneering training academy is proving that poor grades don’t have to mean giving up on your dream.

The Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy is offering a lifeline to young people with a passion for animals but who may not have taken the traditional educational route.

With its flexible, supportive and hands-on learning model, the Academy is helping learners build a career in animal care from the ground up, and crucially, start earning while they study.

Learners begin their journey with the iPET Network Level 4 Diploma in Animal Sports Massage, an Ofqual-regulated qualification that equips students with real-world practical skills. Graduates can begin working from as little as six months in animal massage, supporting the health and wellbeing of dogs and horses recovering from injury, managing chronic conditions or simply needing extra care.

With 217 hours of hands-on experience and comprehensive academic units including anatomy, professional development and clinical skills, the Level 4 diploma is more than a stepping stone, it’s an employable qualification in its own right.

From there, students can progress to the Level 5 Diploma in Animal Sports Massage and Rehabilitation, deepening their expertise in biomechanics, exercise physiology and therapeutic techniques. This course further develops the learner’s ability to deliver rehabilitation programmes and advanced massage therapies, allowing them to expand their client base and begin specialising in more complex cases.

Then finally, the iPET Network Level 6 Diploma in Veterinary Physiotherapy completes the journey, offering in-depth training in advanced physiotherapy, electro-physical therapy, clinical reasoning and research. Learners graduate fully qualified, ready to join the growing ranks of Veterinary Physiotherapists working in clinics, on yards and in mobile practices across the UK.

What sets the Academy apart is its practical, real-world approach. With a unique “earn as you learn” model, students are supported to begin building their careers and income as soon as they are ready. This hands-on experience complements the academic study and gives learners the confidence and momentum to grow their own businesses or enter employment long before graduation.

For those who missed out on Higher grades this week, or who didn’t quite achieve the UCAS points needed for university, the Academy provides a second chance, and a real one. Amelia Marlow, a student at the Academy, knows that better than most.

“Before I joined the Academy I applied to various universities to study veterinary physiotherapy, but I didn’t have the UCAS points,” she said. “After explaining my situation to Wendy, she reassured me it wasn’t a problem, and I was lucky enough to be offered a place. The flexibility, 24/7 support and one-to-one guidance have helped me make ten times more progress than I feel I could have made at university. I always feel supported, not like I’m just part of a big group. I’m forever grateful.”

Founder Wendy Vaughan says that’s exactly the point. “We’ve built a pathway for people who love animals but may not have had the easiest route through education,” she said. “Whether you’ve come straight from school, had a change of heart mid-career, or been rejected by traditional universities, our doors are open. This is a real career where you can work with animals, help them heal, and earn a living doing something you love. And you can start that journey while still studying, that’s the power of our earn-as-you-learn approach.”

With school-leavers across Scotland reflecting on their next steps this week, the Academy of Veterinary Physiotherapy is offering hope, purpose and a tangible future in animal care. For those who didn’t get the results they’d hoped for, it might just be the perfect place to start.

To find out more go to https://www.academyvetphys.com