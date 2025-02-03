East Riding Crematorium Donates £10,000 to St. Catherine’s Hospice

East Riding Crematorium has proudly donated £10,000 to Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough, helping to fund its vital work providing care and support to people with life-limiting conditions and their families across North and East Yorkshire.

The contribution was made possible through East Riding Crematorium’s participation in a unique metal recycling scheme managed by the Association of Private Crematoria and Cemeteries. The scheme involves recycling metals—such as replacement joints—recovered during the cremation process, with the express consent of bereaved families. All proceeds from the recycled metals are then donated to charitable and community causes.

Jonathan Spalding, Business Leader at East Riding Crematorium, had the opportunity to visit Saint Catherine’s Hospice to present the donation. He said:

“It was an honour to meet the incredible team at Saint Catherine’s Hospice and witness firsthand the impact of their compassionate care. We’re proud to support their essential work through the metal recycling scheme, which allows us to turn something as simple as recycling into meaningful support for local charities."

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides vital medical, clinical, and therapeutic care for patients across 1,600 square miles of North and East Yorkshire. Services include in-patient care, home visits through the Clinical Nurse Specialist team, and bereavement support for families, including children and young adults. The hospice is dedicated to supporting both patients and their loved ones from the moment of diagnosis to end-of-life care.

Anna Jackson, Grants, Trusts, and Foundations Manager at Saint Catherine’s Hospice added:

“The funds donated will enable us to continue providing specialist care and support to patients and their families across North and East Yorkshire. On behalf of everyone at Saint Catherine’s, I want to thank East Riding Crematorium and the families who made this possible."

The £10,000 donation will help Saint Catherine’s Hospice continue offering essential services, from in-patient care and home visits to emotional support for families.

To find out more about Saint Catherine’s Hospice visit: www.stch.org.uk