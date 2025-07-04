County Hall in Beverley. Photo: Tony Johnson

National Debtline is urging people worried about their council tax debt to seek advice after it was revealed arrears in East Yorkshire has hit the £21.6 million mark.

According to figures released by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, residents owe more than £21m in council tax arrears.

The free independent debt advice service is calling on anyone worried about their council tax bills to seek advice as soon as possible.

As council budgets have become more stretched, they are increasingly reliant on council tax revenue to fund essential services like social care, local schools and rubbish collections.

However, this has also led to higher bills overall, creating ‘a vicious cycle for many people already struggling to pay’.

25% of people who call National Debtline for advice have council tax debt, averaging £1,958 per person – making it one of the top three most common debts its advisers hear about.

Steve Vaid, chief executive at Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline, said: “Unless changes are made at a policy level, arrears are likely to keep climbing.

"At National Debtline, we’re calling for improved collection practices, as well as greater investment in council tax support schemes, to prevent people falling behind in the first place.

“Unwaveringly high arrears levels in East Yorkshire underline the need for urgent action.

“Every day at National Debtline, we see how council tax continues to be one of the most common debts people face.

“Councils have a vital role in helping residents with unmanageable bills and to ensure council tax – crucial to funding local services – is collected in a way that is fair and affordable.

“I would urge anyone in East Yorkshire worried about their council tax, or any other bills, to seek free, independent advice from National Debtline. Our advisers are here to help and can talk you through your options.”

Current rules mean that households can become liable for their full annual council tax bill if they miss one payment, which often results in a quick escalation to bailiff action.

The Government has set out proposals to extend this period, so that people have more time to engage and seek support – something National Debtline has welcomed, after years of campaigning for this change.