There’s a chance to enjoy a family day out at Side Oven Bakery, Foston on the Wolds, on Good Friday (April 18).

The venue at Carr House Farm will be open to the public between 10am and 3pm, with the last admission to the Easter Trail at 2pm.

The bakery team will be serving freshly baked refreshments, breads, teas/coffees and cold drinks all day.

A spokesperson said: “The Easter Trail will be run in partnership with North Frodingham PTFA and all proceeds from the trail will go towards providing funds for North Frodingham Primary School. The trail is suitable for those aged 10 and under and is approximately 500 metres.

"There will also be face painting, tuck shop, tombola and a raffle.

“The open day is free of charge but the Easter Trail is a ticketed event.”

Email [email protected] to book a place on the trail.

Vvisit www.sideoven.com to find out more about the day.