M.A.S.H. (Military Assistance Social Hub), which has a support group in Bridlington, took home the grand prize at this year’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake – securing a £20,000 donation to help its ongoing work.

In what was a closely fought race right until the final few yards, Ethical Diamond was ridden to victory by jockey William Buick, meaning that M.A.S.H. also took top spot, landing the donation in the process.

M.A.S.H. is a volunteer-led charity supporting Armed Forces veterans, serving personnel and their families.

The charity focuses on reducing isolation and improving wellbeing through safe social spaces and trust-building.

A delighted Craig Leach, M.A.S.H. chairman, said: “We’re a charity that is 100 per cent run by volunteers and rely on grants and donations, but these are becoming increasingly more difficult to access.

“Winning this money is truly life-changing for the charity, it means we don’t need to worry about keeping the charity afloat or having to stop running any of the projects that we offer to our armed forces community.

“The time and effort that usually goes into applying for these grants can now be dedicated to doing the work that we love and making such a difference to our community. Even to be shortlisted was incredible, but to win just means so much.

“A huge thank you to Sky Bet and York Racecourse for running the community sweepstake and giving us this opportunity.”

James Brennan, head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, added: “In what is always one of the racecourse’s highlights in the racing calendar, this year’s Sky Bet Ebor did not disappoint, as we saw Ethical Diamond ride to victory and secure M.A.S.H. the £20,000 grand prize.

“Being able to host and celebrate the work that our shortlisted charities, community groups and good causes do is always a pleasure, and we’re excited to see how they go on to use the money donated as part of the sweepstake.”