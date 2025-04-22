Empowering communities: New St John First Aiders trained in Whitby for the Coast & Moors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Community First Aiders serve as the backbone of St John Ambulance's community engagement, providing essential first aid cover at local events, conducting public demonstrations, and participating in fundraising activities. The training equips volunteers with critical skills to respond to emergencies effectively, ensuring that help is always within reach during community gatherings.
Sam Austin, County Commissioner for St John, North Yorkshire & Teesside, expressed excitement about the new recruits, stating: "These Community First Aiders will play a vital role in our local events, offering peace of mind to our communities. Their presence ensures that we are prepared to respond to emergencies and promote first aid awareness."
St John Ambulance is now actively recruiting more volunteers in Whitby and Scarborough. If you are interested in making a difference and becoming a Community First Aider, you can find more information or apply at www.sja.org.uk or contact Richard Yeabsley directly at [email protected]
Join the movement to empower your community and be a part of something truly impactful! Your training could save a life.