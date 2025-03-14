English whisky day celebrated at Westminster as Kevin Hollinrake MP hosts event showcasing Hunmanby's Spirit of Yorkshire's whisky among others

The English Whisky Guild (EWG) is thrilled to celebrate the success of our annual English Whisky Day event, held at Westminster and hosted by MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake. The gathering brought together nearly 50 MPs and Lords, along with over 200 guests, to honour the achievements and remarkable growth of the English Whisky sector.

Kevin Hollinrake MP welcomed attendees and expressed his enthusiasm for this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, which includes producers in his constituency. He said: "The English Whisky sector is a shining example of innovation and quality. It is inspiring to see the dedication and passion of those driving this industry forward and I am proud to support their efforts, especially Spirit of Yorkshire's Filey Bay whisky, distilled in my own constituency."

Morag Garden, CEO of the English Whisky Guild, shared her excitement: "We are delighted to celebrate the success and growth of the English Whisky sector and the incredible collaboration across our community. It was heartening to see so many supporters at the event, demonstrating their passion and commitment to our industry's future."

The EWG recently launched the public consultation for the English Whisky Geographical Indication (GI), a significant milestone following four years of dedicated collaboration. This event provided the perfect opportunity for the English Whisky community to come together and celebrate this achievement. We were pleased to welcome representatives from across the UK Government and key organisations from the wider UK drinks sector. We also extend our gratitude to our members who exhibited on the day, other distilling members, our Associate Members and English Whisky distilleries for their continued support and enthusiasm.

Tom Mellor from Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is vice chair of the English Whisky Guild

English Whisky is gaining international acclaim, having won The World’s Best Single Malt Whisky twice in the past three years. In addition, six English distilleries won Best in Class at the World Whisky Awards 2025, all receiving gold awards. A special thank you goes to Urban Bar for their generous support in providing EWG-branded glasses, allowing guests to savour the exceptional whisky and take home a lasting memory of the event.

The English Whisky Day event at Westminster was a remarkable celebration of the sector’s achievements and the collaboration that has driven its growth. The launch of the public consultation for the English Whisky GI reflects the dedication and passion of everyone involved. This event showcased the outstanding quality and innovation within English Whisky while highlighting the invaluable support from Government representatives, industry partners and whisky enthusiasts. We look forward to building on this success and championing the ongoing growth and global recognition of English Whisky.

Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire is one of five whisky distilleries in the Yorkshire and the Humber region. It is a founding member of the English Whisky Guild, and its co-founder, Tom Mellor, is the organisation’s vice chair.