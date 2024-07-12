Famous yacht visiting Scarborough SeaFest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The yacht Nancy Blackett will be visiting Scarborough SeaFest for Friday July 19 and Saturday July 20. The yacht belonged to childrens' author Arthur Ransome and was rescued from a sad end in Scarborough Harbour in the 90s. She now belongs to a Trust and has been fully restored. She will be open to visitors on Friday and Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yacht Nancy Blackett was Arthur Ransome's favourite out of several yachts he owned over the years. She is imortalised as the GOBLIN in his book We Didn't Mean to go to Sea.

She arrived in Scarborough around 1965 and spent 23 years moored alongside the harbour's East Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her condition slowly deteriorated, she broke loose of her mooring, was holed, and a car blew off the quay on top of her. Various parts went missing too.

Nancy Blackett sailing at Pin Mill

She was finally bought by a gentleman with local family connections who admired the pretty little yacht. He took her to Ipswich to be restored. The deal was for £10,000 less the cost of restoration. Not a good deal as the work cost £40,000+!

She is now owned by the Nancy Blackett Trust who maintain and sail her especially to introduce young people to sailing traditional boats.

She will be voyaging up the coast from Pin Mill on the River Orwell in Suffolk, where she is based and where Ransome himself kept her while writing We Didn't Mean to go to Sea.

Membership of the Trust is open to all for a modest subscription, which allows members to sail on Nancy Blackett with a qualified skipper.