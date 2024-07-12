Famous yacht visiting Scarborough SeaFest
The yacht Nancy Blackett was Arthur Ransome's favourite out of several yachts he owned over the years. She is imortalised as the GOBLIN in his book We Didn't Mean to go to Sea.
She arrived in Scarborough around 1965 and spent 23 years moored alongside the harbour's East Pier.
Her condition slowly deteriorated, she broke loose of her mooring, was holed, and a car blew off the quay on top of her. Various parts went missing too.
She was finally bought by a gentleman with local family connections who admired the pretty little yacht. He took her to Ipswich to be restored. The deal was for £10,000 less the cost of restoration. Not a good deal as the work cost £40,000+!
She is now owned by the Nancy Blackett Trust who maintain and sail her especially to introduce young people to sailing traditional boats.
She will be voyaging up the coast from Pin Mill on the River Orwell in Suffolk, where she is based and where Ransome himself kept her while writing We Didn't Mean to go to Sea.
Membership of the Trust is open to all for a modest subscription, which allows members to sail on Nancy Blackett with a qualified skipper.
