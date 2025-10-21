Stephen Blackford, dressed as a pantomime dame, took on the challenges for Y Perform in Scarborough.

A Bridlington father has completed two running challenges in memory of his daughter – raising more than £1,500 in the process.

Stephen Blackford ran the Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday, October 19 as a tribute to daughter Chelsea Blue, who sadly passed away in April 2021 while at Cygnet Mental Health Hospital.

Earlier this year, he also completed the Great North Run.

Mr Blackford, who ran the course dressed as a pantomime dame, is raising funds for Y Perform in Scarborough, a musical theatre group for youngsters.

Entertainment at a Y Perform production.

Two of his daughters, Madison, 17, and Scarlet, 8, attend the group, and he believes that it has provided them with a safe space to thrive.

Mr Blackford set up a JustGiving page with a fundraising target of £1,500 to support the group.

He originally looked to bring in £1,000 but quickly soared past this landmark. The total currently stands at £1,524 thanks to donations from 102 supporters.

Go to tinyurl.com/kt88uubv to support his campaign.

Mr Blackford said: “I completed the Yorkshire Marathon dressed as ‘Lady Pap-Poon’ for the Y Perform group.

“Not sure how I managed the feat as I was still struggling to walk properly before the event and not been able to run while at sea on the treadmill due to bad weather thanks to Storm Amy.

“I then pulled my calf the day after I came ashore, so it was a miracle I got around the course.

"Two of my daughters are attending a musical theatre group called Y Perform in Scarborough.

"I believe that it provided them with a safe space to be whoever they wanted to be, learning new skills, not only on the stage but key skills for life – giving them confidence to be on a big stage and making forever friendships.

“Clubs like this are very important and sometimes overlooked when it comes to a child’s wellbeing – that’s why I’m raising funds for Y Perform.

"I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has donated to the group via the JustGiving page.”