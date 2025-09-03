Father taking on running challenges to raise cash for Y Perform group

Stephen Blackford uses a treadmill while at sea to prepare himself for the challenges.
A Bridlington father is tackling two running challenges in memory of his daughter.

Stephen Blackford is taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday and the Yorkshire Marathon on October 19 as a tribute to daughter Chelsea Blue, who sadly passed away in April 2021 while at Cygnet Mental Health Hospital.

He will be raising funds for Y Perform in Scarborough, a musical theatre group for youngsters.

Mr Blackford will be running dressed as a pantomime dame – an outfit chosen by the kids at Y Perform.

Mr Blackford with daughters Madison, 17, and Scarlet, 8.

Two of his daughters, Madison, 17, and Scarlet, 8, attend the group, and he believes that it has provided them with a safe space to thrive.

However, because he is a second mate on a multi-role offshore support vessel, he has found training for the events difficult.

He uses a treadmill to prepare himself for the challenges, which can be very hard during rough weather.

Mr Blackford has set up a JustGiving page with a fundraising target of £1,500.

A Y Perform production.

He originally looked to bring in £1,000 but soared past this landmark thanks to donations from 81 supporters. The total currently stands at £1,244.

Go to tinyurl.com/kt88uubv to support his campaign.

Mr Blackford said: “I have taken a break from fundraising as I attended marine college and needed some time out.

"The first few years after Chelsea’s death were very busy and I didn’t realise what had really happened, so I guess grief hit me then.

Mr Blackford is taking part in the Great North Run and the Yorkshire Marathon as a tribute to his daughter Chelsea Blue.

"I’m OK now and when I sit back I am proud at how well my other four daughters have fared since losing their big sister.

"Two of my daughters are attending a musical theatre group called Y Perform in Scarborough.

"I believe that it provided them with a safe space to be whoever they wanted to be, learning new skills, not only on the stage but key skills for life – giving them confidence to be on a big stage and making forever friendships.

“Clubs like this are very important and sometimes overlooked when it comes to a child’s wellbeing – that’s why I’m raising funds for Y Perform.”

