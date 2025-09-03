Father taking on running challenges to raise cash for Y Perform group
Stephen Blackford is taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday and the Yorkshire Marathon on October 19 as a tribute to daughter Chelsea Blue, who sadly passed away in April 2021 while at Cygnet Mental Health Hospital.
He will be raising funds for Y Perform in Scarborough, a musical theatre group for youngsters.
Mr Blackford will be running dressed as a pantomime dame – an outfit chosen by the kids at Y Perform.
Two of his daughters, Madison, 17, and Scarlet, 8, attend the group, and he believes that it has provided them with a safe space to thrive.
However, because he is a second mate on a multi-role offshore support vessel, he has found training for the events difficult.
He uses a treadmill to prepare himself for the challenges, which can be very hard during rough weather.
Mr Blackford has set up a JustGiving page with a fundraising target of £1,500.
He originally looked to bring in £1,000 but soared past this landmark thanks to donations from 81 supporters. The total currently stands at £1,244.
Go to tinyurl.com/kt88uubv to support his campaign.
Mr Blackford said: “I have taken a break from fundraising as I attended marine college and needed some time out.
"The first few years after Chelsea’s death were very busy and I didn’t realise what had really happened, so I guess grief hit me then.
"I’m OK now and when I sit back I am proud at how well my other four daughters have fared since losing their big sister.
"Two of my daughters are attending a musical theatre group called Y Perform in Scarborough.
"I believe that it provided them with a safe space to be whoever they wanted to be, learning new skills, not only on the stage but key skills for life – giving them confidence to be on a big stage and making forever friendships.
“Clubs like this are very important and sometimes overlooked when it comes to a child’s wellbeing – that’s why I’m raising funds for Y Perform.”