Festive event at Scarborough development brings generations together in song

A primary school choir brought festive cheer to a group of residents at a new development for the over-55s in Middle Deepdale near Scarborough.

Members of the Year 5 choir at Overdale Community Primary School in Ashmead Square visited the sales centre at neighbouring Sandcastles – a new community which is being built by Lovell Later Living, part of the Lovell housebuilding company – last week (12 December).

The pupils sang festive songs for the residents and helped decorate the Christmas tree in the development’s show home.

Pupils at Overdale Community Primary School performing for Lovell Later Living residents

Debra Kellett, Customer Experience Manager at Lovell Later Living, along with sales staff from Sandcastles, served the residents with tea, glasses of fizz, sausage rolls and mince pies.

Paula Broadbent, Managing Director of Lovell Later Living, said: “We have developed a close relationship with the school, which is adjacent to Sandcastles and our customers were delighted that we invited pupils to entertain them at their Christmas gathering.

“Debra and Jill did a super job looking after all our customers and visiting children and teachers. The voices of the pupils were absolutely angelic, they didn’t miss one word of songs they performed and created a real festive mood.

“As a socially responsible business, we aim to make a positive impact and lasting legacy through the communities we develop . The relationship we have developed with the school has created a positive connection between local children and our customers as their neighbours. It was heartwarming to see younger people and the older generations enjoying the true spirit of Christmas through music and laughter.”

Left to right: Laarni Leggatt, Music Teacher at Overdale Community Primary School; Jill Woodhead, Sales Executive at Lovell Later Living; Paula Broadbent, Managing Director at Lovell Later Living; Debra Keller, Customer Experience Manager at Lovell Later Living; Robert Bowman, Head Teacher at Overdale Community Primary School with pupils from Overdale Community Primary School by the Christmas tree they decorated

Lovell Later Living is building a range of two and three-bedroom bungalows and houses at Sandcastles, where at least one person living in the home needs to be 55 or over. Designed in response to research about the kind of homes people want as they look ahead to later life, all 81 properties at Sandcastles come with a range of additional features not generally found in market housing to make them more accessible and future proof. Customers benefit from owning the freehold of these homes that have no additional management fees to consider, allowing people to invest in the lifestyles they want now and with peace of mind for the future.

For more information about Sandcastles, please visit https://www.lovell.co.uk/developments/sandcastles-scarborough/