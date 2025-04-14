Filey campaigners meet David Skaith to discuss bus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of Filey Labour Party and other interested parties met today (8th April 2025) with David Skaith, the mayor of the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, to discuss matters relating to the local area, particularly the position regarding the Filey ‘Little Bus’. Submitted on behalf of the Labour Party

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals had been keen to raise the issue of the former bus service, which had once served as a transport link for residents of Filey’s many estates - but now lies dormant.

We explained to Mr Skaith the background to the current position, and our concern at the lack of action taken by North Yorkshire Council, the Town Council and the local MP. We explained how vital the service was to the local community and how badly it was missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Mr Skaith was clear that although his remit covered a wide area, he was particularly keen on supporting projects which came from and were supported by local communities.

Local group meets Mayor David Skaith.

It was agreed that a draft business plan and supporting background information would be given to the Mayor’s office with members hopeful it will be taken forward. A framed photo of the old bus had previously been sent to the Mayor, and he confirmed that he had it on his desk, and it would stay there until it could be replaced by a photo of a bus running on a new service.

The tone of the meeting was very positive, and Labour members attending left with renewed hope that the bus service could be reinstated.