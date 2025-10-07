Filey International Day of Older Person

Alex parker the new CEO of Age UK NYCM presenting Filey Mayor with a bouquet of flowers

Age Uk NYCM celebrated for the 3rd year the International Day of Older person at Filey Fields on the 1st of October where there was lots of different agencies available for the over 50s of Filey

there was lots going on, including the Filey Lions pig racing and the lovely Ellie singing lots of 60s songs for the people that attended, there was lots of different agencies there and free blood pressure checks were done on the day. Coffee,tea and scones were provided by Farmhouse eatery located inside Filey Fields and the venue was kindly given to Age UK NYCM for the afternoon by the manager Gail Speight.