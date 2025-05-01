A service will take place from noon at 18 West Pier, Scarborough, while the Bridlington ceremony will be held at Gummers Wharf on the harbour at 3pm.

The Fishermen’s Mission has announced details of the National Fishing Remembrance Day services to be held at Scarborough and Bridlington on Sunday, May 11.

Dawn Bargate, mission port officer for the North Yorkshire Coast, said: “It is important that we all come together to remember the loss of Fishermen from our coastline.

"Please join us at our harbour side services as we remember those lost and celebrate all who still take to the seas to bring home the catch and put food on our tables.”

Marc Evans, chief executive of the Fishermen’s Mission, added: “There is a strong partnership between the charities and agencies that support fishing and, once again, we have all come together to conduct this important day of remembrance for the families and communities who have lost a loved one while working at sea.

“We are pleased this year there will be an even greater spread of services around the UK coastline. By working closely together, we hope to reach out to those families to assure them that their loss has not been forgotten and to offer them an opportunity for reflection.

“For our fishing communities it is important that the dangers of fishing are recognised alongside the risks that are inherent in bringing in the catch. As an island nation, fishing is an important part of our history and culture, which we both celebrate and commemorate.”